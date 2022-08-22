A pay-per-click (PPC) management company, PPC.co has added Amazon advertising management to its list of services.

The decision was made as Amazon grew in importance as a player in the world of online advertising.

According to eMarketer, Amazon and its affiliate websites will be used for 4.61 percent of all purchases made in the US.

An Amazon Advertising Professionals team at PPC.co will assist clients in navigating the Amazon ad system and maximizing their Amazon advertising budget.

The agency has also handled the management of other e-commerce platforms, including Facebook, Google Ads, and Google Shopping.

The addition of Amazon advertising management to PPC.co’s current Google Ads management service, which has assisted both small and major firms in scaling their paid advertising, is a logical progression.

Samuel Edwards, CMO of PPC.co.said: “Amazon advertising is a growing opportunity for brands and retailers. And as the largest ecommerce platform in the world, it’s one that can’t be ignored.”

Edwards Said: “As a leading paid advertising management agency, we have a team of certified Amazon Advertising Professionals who can help navigate the system and make the most of your ad spend.”

“You need to have a clear strategy in place before you start successfully advertising on Amazon. From choosing the right ad type to setting up budgets and targeting options, advertisers on Amazon consider various factors before starting their campaign. One of the most important decisions is to target the right audience.

“Advertisers can use Amazon’s data and targeting options to reach shoppers who are likely to be interested in their products. Another important consideration is ad budget.

“Advertisers need to set a budget that will allow them to reach their target audience while also getting a good return on investment.

“Finally, advertisers need to choose the right ad type for their products. There are a variety of ad types available on Amazon, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. Advertisers need to choose an ad type that will allow them to achieve their desired results.”

Source: Einews

