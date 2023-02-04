Pep&Co is cutting 30 positions at its Watford headquarters as the business relocates its purchasing operations there.

The store, which is Poundland’s clothing arm, said most of the positions impacted are in the buying department.

The 30 affected employees have been part of discussions over their futures in January.

Between now through the middle of 2024, all general products and clothing sold by the Pepco Group will be under a single brand.

Poundland said last week that it would be carrying out a retail expansion programme in 2023, with plans to create at least 50 new stores, 500,000 square feet of additional retail space, and 750–800 new retail jobs.

The discount chain said its retail development plans will assist Poundland’s three-year-old range revolution.

A Poundland spokesperson told Drapers: “We announced last year that between now and the middle of 2024 we’ll be transitioning to one brand for clothing and general merchandise right across the group.”

“Following that announcement, last month we embarked on a formal consultation process at our clothing office in Watford covering around 30 roles.”

“While the move to a single Pepco brand for clothing and homeware will clearly mean some changes to the buying teams, opportunities will also be created. Whenever there’s change, Poundland has an excellent track record of looking after its people in respect of other opportunities.

“Poundland in the UK and the wider Pepco Group are growing businesses, creating jobs and allowing people to build careers. Only last week we announced the creation of 750-800 retail roles as we transform and grow our store network.”

Source: Retail Gazette

