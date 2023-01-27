Poundland plans to open and relocate at least 50 new stores this year, which will mean the creation of 750 to 800 new jobs.

The discount store chain says it will complete the project by the end of September.

This will help Poundland continue its expansion which has happened over the last three years.

READ MORE: GREATER MANCHESTER PENSION FUND INVESTS £100M IN PLAN WHICH HAS CREATED HUNDREDS OF JOBS

Poundland is launching new categories like clothing, housewares, and chilled and frozen food to compete with major supermarkets.

The retailer said: “Its planned openings and relocations will continue to bring Poundland to a wide range of locations in UK high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.”

In March, it also intends to open an 18,380 square feet store in Scotland, which will be Britain’s largest Poundland.

It joins supersized stores that have recently opened in Nottingham, Teesside, Denton, and Peterborough.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Within the next nine months, Poundland said it will continue to explore opportunities to relocate from smaller and outmoded outlets when leases expire.

It will relocate stores in Newport, Llantrisant, and Rotherham in February and March.

March 2023 will see openings include full-size Poundlands in Aldershot and Castle Bromwich and a new Poundland Local convenience store in East Dulwich.

From January through March, there are eight confirmed openings, with another six in the final stages of leasing negotiations.

Another 26 stores are planned for April to June, and 13 more for the second half of the year, with other locations added after agreements with landlords are finalized.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.