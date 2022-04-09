“Without money, you’ve got no self-respect. You’re always on the back foot, so you can’t even have normal relationships. Even friendships because you can’t afford to meet for a coffee.” Comedian Daisy May Cooper, quoted in The Guardian.

“I always thought they were in favor of self-made people. I’m an excellent example of a small businessman! Do you think they’d be supportive… [it’s] clearly about my politics. But if I lived in a cave, they’d still complain about me. That cave- dweller, who does he think he is, he never has a good time, look at him.”

Leftist singer Billy Bragg on the Daily Mail’s criticism of his making money from the sale of his house, quoted in The Guardian.

“I’m not that rich, but I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract… It’s possible that I have to do [a second] season… to become as rich as Squid Game’s winner.”

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, creator of Netflix’s hit show Squid Game, on his pay and whether he’ll write the second season, quoted in The Guardian. In the show, the winner takes home £28m.

“Thatcher’s warning that socialist governments ‘always run out of other people’s money’ applies equally to big-government conservatism.”

The Economist’s Bagehot columnist

“Paul McCartney’s old stage clothes. I had the trousers put on a canvas, and I wrote a poem called Macca’s Trousers. I should think one day if l ever get really hard-up, I could sell them-with Paul’s permission, of course.”

Poet Roger McGough on the most valuable thing he possesses, quoted in The Mail on Sunday.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com