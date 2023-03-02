Plans to build a huge development with room for 1,600 jobs in Alderley Park in Cheshire have been approved.

The plans from Bruntwood SciTech, a 50:50 joint venture between Bruntwood and Legal & General, to construct two additional buildings with a combined area of almost 200,000 square feet for lab and office space, have been given the go-ahead.

New lab space totaling 100,000 square feet will be created across five floors.

The plans were revealed in September 2022, and the new office building will offer coworking, serviced, leased, created and managed spaces, and 100,000 square feet of workspace over six stories.

According to Bruntwood SciTech, the new advances are appropriate for businesses engaged in the life sciences, technology, and healthcare industries.

These notably in the diagnostics, digital health, AI, and drug research and development industries.

The development will be the first new constructed commercial space to be delivered since the site was acquired in 2014, in addition to its continuing £247 million investment, which has seen a total makeover of the park.

Dr. Kath Mackay, director of life sciences at Bruntwood SciTech, said: “We’re excited to embark on the next chapter at Alderley Park and support the continued growth of the life sciences sector in the UK.

“Today’s outcome marks a huge milestone for the park and highlights our commitment to providing best-in-class life sciences facilities to support science and technology businesses across the nation.”

