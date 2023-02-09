Plans for 4,500 new homes, offices and support for 5,000 new jobs in the city of Derby could soon move forward.

Derby City Council is set to vote on a plan to create the South Derby Growth Zone on land between Sinfin and Chellaston to the south of the city.

The Levelling Up Fund has already offered £49.6 million to the proposals, subject to the submission of a full business case.

The council’s cabinet will now vote on granting powers for the plans and transferring £500,000 in Homes England Garden Villages funding to Derbyshire County Council so that the business case can be finalised.

100 acre business park

The scheme includes Infinity Park Derby, a planned 100-acre business park next to Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace’s global headquarters and within 15 minutes of blue-chip manufacturers like Toyota, Alstom, and JCB.

It is supported by Derby City Council, the Harpur Crewe Estate, and Rolls-Royce, as well as developers IPD LLP, Wilson Bowden, and Peveril Securities, and could provide potential tenants with design and build packages of up to 500,000 square feet.

The nearby Infinity Garden Village housing plan is one of 14 new garden villages announced by the government in 2017 to help meet local housing needs, particularly for first-time buyers.

The county council is set to gain highway powers within the city boundary in anticipation of the plans, allowing work to begin on a junction and link road off the A50, which runs along the southern edge of the plans.

According to the city council, without the new junction, only about 280 of the potential 4,500 new homes could be built.

The recommendation will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, February 15, according to Councillor Steve Hassall, city council cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning, and transport.

He said: “The South Derby Growth Zone is a big opportunity to deliver high-quality housing and jobs for Derby, whilst also providing a brand-new transport link in the south of the city.

“Entering into these collaborative agreements demonstrates our commitment to the project and to the city.

“By allowing the transfer of powers and funds to our colleagues at Derbyshire County Council, we can ensure good progress continues to be made towards the completion of the LUF business case and delivery of the new road junction.”

