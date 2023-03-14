A new £450 million plan to build a life sciences space and student homes in Manchester that would create 1,9000 new jobs and apprenticeships has been revealed.

The plans for the Ardwick area of the city could bring a £138 million economic benefit to the area.

Upper Brook Street is being developed by McLaren Property, Property Alliance Group (Alliance), Moda Living, and Kadans Science Partner.

Hawkins Brown, Sheppard Robson, and SimpsonHaugh designed the scheme, which would include green space, pocket parks, and improved pedestrian and cycling routes.

A GP surgery, a new community centre, retail, and cafes could also be included.

If approved, McLaren Property, in collaboration with Kadans, would provide 740 student apartments and 218,556 square feet of technical real estate.

The new sci-tech floor space would be created by Kadans’ in-house team, while McLaren Property would create the student housing.

Moda Living and Alliance would provide 470,000 square feet of life sciences space and approximately 1,100 student beds (200 of which would be affordable), as well as mixed-use space.

The student beds are the first to be announced in Moda Living’s 4,000-bed pipeline of student housing.

David Atherton, development director at McLaren Property, said: “We are excited to be part of a collective effort to regenerate this suite of disused sites.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to reimagine this area of Ardwick working with local people, to help set a new direction of positive change.

“The delivery of new sci-tech-led workspaces, student homes, green spaces and jobs can together transform the way in which these sites contribute to the local area and help support its future economic growth. We are excited to progress discussions with local stakeholders and the community as the plans continue to evolve.”

James Sheppard, managing director, Kadans Science Partner, said: “The plans are a result of a collaborative vision to transform and create a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

“The Manchester science and technology market is growing significantly and desperately requires more highly technical real estate to meet the demand. To address the ever-changing sci-tech landscape, robustness and adaptability continue drive and inform our industry-leading spaces to promote collaboration and innovation.”

Alex Russell of Property Alliance Group, added: “This masterplan provides an exciting opportunity to unlock and breathe new life into what is a historically rich and vibrant inner-city neighbourhood.

“Residents, students and employees are at the heart of our plans, bringing forward a desirable destination to live and work, with green space, fantastic and much-needed amenities and a place of study and work that attracts and retains the best talent.

“We aim to create a space that is not only recognised internationally for its advanced Life Science facilities and talent pool but in doing so, creates a safe, thriving community for everyone that lives, works and passes through it.

“We look forward to sharing detailed plans and further partnerships joining on this hugely anticipated collaboration.”

Oscar Brooks, co-founder and director at Moda Living, said: “Upper Brook Street is an extremely exciting masterplan that will completely transform this key central site into a thriving new urban community in the heart of the city.

“Manchester has one of the most vibrant and exciting student scenes in the country, but as a city has been highly underserved in the delivery of secure, high-quality homes for those students.

“Moda’s student homes at the Upper Brook Street neighbourhood will help address that shortage with a focus on wellbeing and student experience, and with social and environmental sustainability at the core of the development.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Alliance, McLaren and Manchester City Council to create an outstanding new part of Manchester.”

Source: Business Live

