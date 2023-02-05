Pinterest has announced a second round of job cuts with 150 roles removed.

A source said the cuts would hit less than five percent of the San Francisco firm’s total workforce.

The reductions reportedly won’t impact all teams to the same degree, though multiple units are affected.

READ MORE: CLOUD PROVIDER NETAPP ANNOUNCES 960 JOB CUTS

The photo-sharing service employed around 4,000 people at the end of the third quarter.

A company spokeswoman said: “We’re making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy.

“Our employees are the heart of how we’re able to serve our Pinners around the world.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“All of the employees who were impacted contributed to Pinterest and as they transition, we’re committed to supporting them with separation packages, benefits and other services.”

Pinterest is one of several tech companies to shrink workforce in recent months.

Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google parent Alphabet have all laid off employees en masse.

Pinterest was recently targeted by activist investors from Elliott Management, and one of the company’s managers was appointed to the firm’s board.

Source: Bloomberg

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.