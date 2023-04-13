Workers at Pilgrim’s Food Masters protested outside Parliament after being threatened with dismissal and reemployment on worse terms if they would not accept new working conditions.

The supplier, which manufactures own-brand curries for big retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, is putting pressure on over 1,000 staff at its Southall (previously known as Noon) facility.

The move includes no paid breaks, decreased sick pay, and removing Diwali holiday pay.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, which purchased the Kerry Food Group, including Noon, in June 2021, is valued at more than £4 billion globally.

The food company says the cuts are necessary to save money, but no financial explanation has been presented to support its planned modifications to employee terms and conditions.

The company also distributes ready meals to Aldi and Morrisons, and the move coincides with Tesco’s quest for price cuts from its suppliers.

Workers from one of the UK’s largest food suppliers took their protest to Parliament, stating they fear dismissal if they do not accept losing paid breaks and lower pay for sickness.

According to GMB Union, current president and CEO Fabio Sandri’s pay was £6.5 million, which included a £700,000 salary and a £1.2 million bonus.

Furthermore, the company’s chief financial officer, Mathew Galvanoni, reportedly received a reward package of £1.5 million, which included a £400,000 bonus on top of his normal pay of £300,000.

GMB London region organiser Perry Phillips said: “We should all be disgusted that there is a chief executive who is receiving a bonus of £1.2 million whilst deciding workers in the UK no longer deserve a paid break and need to work longer shifts.”

“Noons was a well-respected business that made a positive contribution to the local community.

“It is devastating for our members that this multi-billion-dollar company has come in and is treating them so badly.”

“GMB met with supermarket clients who clearly believe in investing and valuing their staff and are willing to support GMB’s call for Pilgrims to comply with the Ethical Trading Initiative codes of practice.”

