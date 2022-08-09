“If you’ve worked hard and you want something that’ll make you happy, buy it. Life is short. You’re not harming anyone. It’s important to enjoy the money you’ve earned; you can’t take it with you.”

Candice Brown, a winner of the Great British Bake Off, quoted in The Sunday Times.

“It was so mind- numbingly dull. I just used to hate it.

“I was earning a lot of money at the time about £150 a week or something.

“Back in the 1980s, for a teenager, that was a lot of money.

“And I could have taken that, and probably would have made a very good life in underwriting or whatever.

“But I would have been bored senseless.”

Chat-show host Piers Morgan in Press Gazette.

“I hired Boris Johnson to be my motoring correspondent in May 1999.

“I took him to Le Caprice for lunch and offered him £1 a word for a monthly 1,000-word column in the magazine l’d just become editor of GQ… I once worked out that, over the decade he worked for GQ, Boris had cost us about £4,000 in parking tickets.

” But then he’d also written more than 100 funny motoring columns, so I figured it was worth it.”

Dylan Jones, former men’s magazine GQ editor, was quoted in The Times.



“That’s it? It’s over? Had the best years of my life already passed? I was 30. What a brutal business pop music is.”

Singer Bob Geldof on the fickleness of the music business, quoted in The Guardian.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com

