Pets at Home has confirmed that all retail stores and grooming salons will be closed on Boxing Day.

This is in appreciation of colleagues’ efforts throughout the year.

The pet specialist stated that the decision to close stores for the third year in a row was made after another busy year in stores.

This is to allow colleagues to spend more time with family and friends during the holiday season.

However, in the interest of pet welfare, it has been stated that some vet practises within stores will remain open.

On Tuesday, December 27, stores and salons will reopen with reduced hours due to the Bank Holiday.

Pets at Home chief executive Lyssa McGowan said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and the decision to close our stores once again on Boxing Day is just one small way of saying thank you.

“We hope that when the festive season comes our colleagues can enjoy a well-earned rest and take time to relax with their family, friends, and of course, their beloved pets.”

Pets at Home hired former Google executive Rachel Mooney as its new chief people officer at the beginning of the month.

Mooney has held senior positions at Google and Vodafone, as well as being the chief people officer at Monzo and Snow Software.

She is known for creating talent acquisition strategies, developing leadership skills, and shaping organisational effectiveness.

Source: Retail Gazette

