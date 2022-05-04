Pet food manufacturer Freshpet is planning a Lehigh Valley expansion that could possibly employ around 100 people.

Instead of using a subscale plant, the new facility will allow the company to create its dog and cat food in-house.

The company plans to construct a 99,000 square foot “Innovation Kitchen” less than a mile from its current campus in Northampton County’s Hanover Township.

CEO Billy Cyr said: “We really would rather have higher-skilled, better trained employees getting paid more rather than lower-skilled employees getting paid less.”

The company will add new roles to the existing 600 team and hourly pay will start at $21 with a chance to rise to $27 after 18 months.

The facility is expected to start operations from the second half of 2023.

The firm is also building a new plant in Ennis, Texas, called Kitchen 3.0, that will be 600,000 square feet when finished.

Freshpet was founded in 2006 with the goal of providing a different type of pet food that employs fresh ingredients and is sold out of a refrigerator.

The Secaucus based enterprise has been growing steadily and relocated its manufacturing operations in 2013 from Bucks County to its current facility on North Commerce Way in Lehigh Valley.

Source: The Morning Call

