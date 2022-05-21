Infinity Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, is launching its first $158 million funds to support FinTech infrastructure, commerce enablement, and other startups that align with its model and portfolio.

By leveraging its decades of operational and investment experience, Infinity Ventures’ model helps take the risk out of execution.

A press release issued on Monday, May 16, said this experience has assisted startups in scaling as well as product development and go-to-market strategies for FinTechs.

The venture capital fund was founded in 2021 by PayPal veterans Jeremy Jonker, Jay Ganatra, and Mario Ruiz to support the developers of FinTech infrastructure and commerce enablement.

Together, they made venture investments in Plaid, Divvy, Olo, Extend, Paxos, PPRO, Acorns, TaxBit, Toss, Tink, Happy Returns and Paidy.

Venmo, Braintree, Honey, Hyperwallet, Xoom, Swift Financial, and iZettle were among the companies they led in their transformational M&A deals.

Infinity Ventures has so far invested in 11 firms that have discovered answers to some of the most pressing issues in financial infrastructure, including access, utility, flexibility, and cost.

Financial services is a $27 trillion market in annual GDP, the company said, citing World Bank figures. FinTechs are picking up capital to build technology to support the ongoing and fast-moving transformation in digital commerce and banking.

Almost 170 FinTechs have become unicorns since last year, over three times higher than the previous 15 years combined.

Jonker said: “Over the last decade the fintech industry has innovated consumer and business applications at a rapid pace, with intuitive design and sleek functionality that have been truly life-changing in terms of access, transparency and convenience,”

“We see a massive opportunity investing in key infrastructure, making fintech apps and services more scalable and secure.

“Our team has the experience, and isn’t afraid to get our hands dirty helping founders build this core, underdeveloped layer, from negotiating contracts, formulating the product roadmap, and delivering on partnership and client opportunities,”

Infinity Ventures participates in pre-seed through Series A funding rounds ranging from $500,000 to $8 million. The company’s funding has gone to startups in the U.S., Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

What is Infinity Ventures?

Infinity Ventures is an early-stage venture firm that invests in companies that are enabling the next generation of Fintech and Commerce.

Where is it based? It is headquartered in Bay Area, California.

How many investors does it have? The firm currently has 4,580 investors.

What is its annual revenue? $158M

