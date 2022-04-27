Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 company in Cleveland, aims to extend its decade-long presence in Colorado Springs to triple its local staff.

As part of a first-phase expansion, the firm will hire 52 people at its Garden of the Gods facility, where it will develop its engine mobile aftermarket unit.

The company employs around 20 people for its current Springs operation, meaning its total local workforce will grow to more than 70.

READ MORE: COLORADO SOFTWARE FIRM EXPANSION TO CREATE 585 NEW JOBS

Parker’s engine mobile aftermarket division general manager, Steve Zimmerman said: “By expanding the site’s product development and manufacturing capacity, this project will enable us to continue providing our customers with advanced technology solutions.

The aerospace filtration division designs, manufactures and tests aviation industry fuel filtration systems and filters.

It also produces fuel-quality test kits and compact filtration housings for diesel, aviation gasoline, and jet fuel applications and oil-filtration systems for utilities and organizations that support power distribution systems.

Colorado Springs has a broader labor pool to draw from.

The new operation and staff, which will comprise assembly workers, production planners, and supervisors, are expected to be added in July.

Wages and perks are projected to be competitive for all positions at the company.

Parker Hannifin designs and produces motion and control technologies and systems, as well as precision-engineered components utilized in the mobile, industrial, and aerospace sectors.

It has production, service, sales, distribution, and administrative facilities in 38 states and 44 other countries.

Source: The Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.