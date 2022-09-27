Manufacturing company Georgia-Pacific will invest $425 million to build an ultra-modern manufacturing plant in Jackson, Tennessee, creating 220 jobs.

The company’s new Tennessee manufacturing facility will specialize in making paper plates.

This is intended to support the increased product demand at its three facilities.

The 900,000-square-foot building is set to open by the end of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

With its opening, Georgia-Pacific will have a total of six manufacturing facilities, four of which make plates and bowls.

City Mayor Scott Conger said: “We are excited and grateful for the $425 million investment Georgia-Pacific is making at its Jackson Dixie plant in our growing community.

“This is a thrilling moment for Jackson as this project is the largest single investment in our history.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Georgia-Pacific team over the last 18 months, and we are proud the company is calling Jackson home.”

The pulp and paper business now employs roughly 460 people directly and has six facilities in Tennessee.

The firm’s economic impact adds 1,430 extra indirect jobs and $100 million in labor income, with more than $250 million in capital investment in the state since 2011.

The manufacturer has also announced new plans to spend more than $20 million on its corrugated factory in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Source: Chattanooga Times Free Press

