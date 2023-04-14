Asda employees will get a paid day off for the coronation of King Charles III next month.

Staff at the supermarket giant can request a day off to participate in The Big Help Out, a national day of volunteering organised by local organisations and charities to commemorate the coronation.

Those who wish to take time off will be compensated and their holiday entitlement will be unchanged, while those who choose to work will be paid double time.

During the Big Help Out, over 380 “community champions” will clean up rubbish in parks, community centres, beaches, and canals, according to the grocer.

Details on local events and volunteering opportunities will be posted on community notice boards, and Asda will also support 10 Coronation-inspired community projects around the country.

Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer Hayley Tatum said: “We’re proud to mark the coronation of King Charles III by supporting The Big Help Out and enabling our colleagues to come together, celebrate and give back to their local communities.

“We understand that this is an incredibly important event for many of our colleagues and they want to get involved, which is why we’re offering them the opportunity to take a day off to support their local area, without needing to use their holiday entitlement.

“We are also saying thank you to those colleagues who do choose to work on Monday 8 May by offering them a double-time payment as a thank you for their continued efforts to serve our customers over the bank holiday weekend.”

Source: Retail Gazette

