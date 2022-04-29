Memphis based manufacturer of flexible packaging products Bryce will invest $80 million to add 142 new jobs in Arkansas.

The company will expand operations at its Searcy location by installing new process equipment and innovative technologies.

The project also includes the development of a new manufacturing facility and distribution hub.

In 1976, the firm began operations in Searcy, where it now employs 465 people, having started with a workforce of 30 or less.

Bryce produces packaging for a wide range of businesses, including food, pet care, home, and health and beauty goods.

The Searcy expansion is a part of the company’s recently announced five-year strategic plan.

Bryce President Sean Bowie stated that the firm is looking forward to these “transformational and generational commitments” as it enters its fifth generation of family leadership.

Officials from Searcy’s economic development department praised Bryce’s decision to expand, saying that keeping and increasing existing companies reflected the city’s ongoing development efforts.

