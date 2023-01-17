Glasgow Airport is hiring for more than 320 positions as bosses expect a million more passengers in 2023.

More than 30 campus-based firms will take part in a recruitment event with positions available in a wide range of services, from air traffic control to luggage handlers on Thursday, January 19.

The employment fair will run from 10am to 4pm.

Operations director Ronald Leitch said the airport expects a million more visitors this year.

The National Air Traffic Control (NATS), Swissport, Menzies, The Restaurant Group, and Select Service Partners, among others, will also have recruitment teams on hand to talk about full-time and seasonal opportunities.

First Bus, McGills, World Duty-Free, both Rangers and Celtic stores and Loganair will also be present looking to fill a variety of positions.

Mr. Leitch said: “Having joined the airport 22 years ago as a management trainee, I can say first hand it is a fantastic and exciting place to work. It is a unique and special workplace and there are so many opportunities available to develop a career in the aviation industry.

“I would encourage anyone looking to join the industry to come along.”

Glasgow Airport Ltd is hiring for positions in the control centre, finance, airfield operations, and human resources.

At the Jobs Fair, representatives from Invest in Renfrewshire and Jobcentre Plus will also be present to provide assistance and guidance, and interpreters will also be available to help job searchers from Poland, Romania, and Ukraine.

Anyone attending should bring a current resume and a form of government-issued identification, such as a passport or driver’s licence.

A full five years of checkable history will be necessary for many of the professions available due to the security requirements of working at an airport.

The jobs expo at the airport will be accessible via a shuttle bus run by Invest in Renfrewshire from 30 Causeyside Street in Paisley.

Source: Glasgowlive

