Oracle slashed 201 staffers in California, the latest round of layoffs in the Bay Area.

The cuts affect those at its former headquarters in Redwood City and Belmont office.

The company which previously shifted its headquarters to Austin, Texas, notified state officials of the layoffs last week.

READ MORE: INTEL WILL CUT THOUSANDS OF JOBS AS PC MARKET SLOWS DOWN

Oracle stated in the state filing that its Redwood Shores office will stay open.

It was reported that the firm intended to axe thousands of its global headcount in order to save $1 billion.

In June, it paid $28 billion to acquire Cerner, a healthcare technology firm.

READ MORE: WARNER BROS. TELEVISION CUTS 125 JOBS IN THE LATEST ROUND

Oracle’s layoffs are the latest in a wave of cutbacks, mainly in the tech sector, as the economy slows, inflation stays high, and interest rates skyrocket.

Gap said last month that it will reduce 500 jobs worldwide, including 111 at its San Francisco headquarters.

Cloud computing firm Twilio also announced 108 layoffs in the city as part of an 11 percent drop in its workforce.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

In August, Robinhood announced 146 layoffs in Menlo Park as part of a broader restructuring that will affect almost a quarter of the company’s employees.

Google and Facebook parent Meta have set hiring freezes in response to a decline in online ad spending, which is at the heart of their businesses.

The counties of San Francisco and San Mateo shed roughly 2,500 jobs in August compared to the previous month, the first decline in nearly a year.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.