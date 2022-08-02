Oracle has moved to cut staff from two divisions, a move that hints at a looming economic slowdown.

Staff in customer analytics and advertising have been told their positions have been eliminated

According to one former employee who lost their job and requested anonymity to avoid professional penalties, junior sales personnel and a division sales director were among those let go.

Rumors of impending layoffs had circulated in the division in recent weeks, but management indicated the positions were secure, according to one former employee.

During an event last year, Executive Vice President Douglas Kehring said the unit had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been.”

The company “decided to reorganize” the customer experience group “and move on,” a former senior manager of sales engineering, whose position was cut, wrote on LinkedIn.

Another sacked manager blamed the job cuts on restructuring in a different article.

According to LinkedIn posts by a former senior manager and group vice president, certain marketing roles were also eliminated.

The layoffs come as Oracle turns to health care to fuel its efforts in the competitive market for cloud technology.

Oracle made a $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner Corp. earlier this year, seeking clients in an industry that has been somewhat sluggish in adopting cloud database technology.

Source: Bloomberg

