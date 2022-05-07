The House of Commons gravy train never stops rolling, says the Daily Mail.

A decade on from the expenses scandal, one in seven MPs still has a spouse or child on the public payroll.

Relatives of 88 politicians,including cabinet ministers, help to run offices, at a cost to the taxpayer of at least £2.7m.

Christine Chope, wife of Tory MP Christopher Chope, earns the most at up to £60,000 for secretarial work.

Jennifer Dorries, daughter of the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, is paid up to £50,000 as a senior parliamentary assistant; and Clare Coffey, the sister of the work and pensions minister, Thérèse Coffey, earns up to £30,000 as a part- time caseworker.

Meanwhile, 20 MPs let out their London properties while claiming over £400,000 for second homes and hotel expenses. All of this is within the rules.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com.

