Everyone knows the saying, “You are what you eat.”

So, if that’s the case, what are the highest-powered CEOs eating when they’re not busy running the world’s most successful companies?

The vastly wealthy owners and bosses of the world’s richest companies are generally extraordinary human beings and with that inevitably comes some eccentric behavior.

None more so than what they eat, which in some cases is downright bizarre.

Here’s what the world’s richest and most powerful eat on a daily basis.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg eats what he kills

Not everyone is lucky enough to have their own farm, hunting equipment, or quick access to an animal-filled portion of the countryside.

However, if you fall into this bracket, the eat-what-you-kill diet is highly recommended by Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg.

In 2011, Mark revealed he only consumes the meat of animals he’s killed with his bare hands.

The billionaire claims that it has resulted in eating healthier, gaining a better understanding of how to raise animals, and a greater appreciation for the food he eats.

Bill Gates is a Diet Coke addict

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, are Coca-Cola addicts.

Gates admitted he is addicted to Diet Coke and is obsessed with cheeseburgers… not the healthiest combo.

There is a rumor that his ex-wife Melinda French didn’t allow McDonald’s in the house, so Gates made up for it by ordering his favorite fast-food meal to his workplace meetings at every opportunity.

Buffet’s food choices are very similar to Gates’.

It is reported that he drinks five Coca-Colas a day

But that’s not all, he likes to start the day with a bowl of ice cream, enjoys eating French fries at lunchtime, and eats McDonald’s regularly.

As Buffet is now 91, it’s unlikely he’ll change his eating habits.

Amazon Jeff Bezos eats octopus for breakfast

It is said that former Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, loves a Mediterranean breakfast dish with octopus, potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and poached eggs.

Bezos reportedly used the dish as a metaphor during a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge in 2010.

In response to a question about why Amazon had acquired the e-commerce company Bezos replied:

“You’re the octopus that I’m having for breakfast. When I look at the menu, you’re the thing I don’t understand, the thing I’ve never had. I must have the breakfast octopus.”

Richard Branson drinks 20 plus cups of tea every day

It is said that the founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson, has an addiction to this iconic British beverage.

In a 2017 blog, Branson stated that he typically wakes up at 5 a.m. but couldn’t survive without his favorite drink — English Breakfast tea.

He admitted to guzzling down up to 20 cups of the brown stuff every day!

He will certainly have the energy to keep going.

Elon Musk has a Mars Bar for breakfast

It’s well known that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, prefers a Mars bar for breakfast over a bowl of cereal.

Who knows if Musk craves a morning sugar hit or requires a quick grab-and-go option.

However, it seems quite fitting that this is the chocolate bar chosen for the man on a mission to get to the red planet within the next five years.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was a “fruitarian”

It seems appropriate the creator of Apple spent a period only eating fruit.

The tech genius was know for odd eating habits.

At one point he only ate carrots and apples.

Another time saw him become a “fruitarian – where he only ate fruit, vegetables, seeds and grains.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey turned orange

The founder of Twitter spent a period as a vegan, where he ate a lot of carrots.

And we mean A LOT.

He ate so many carrots the beta -carotene in the vegetable led to his skin turning orange.

Despite his vast wealth, Dorsey would also take the bus to work every day, buying a monthly pass to save money.

Donald Trump eats two Big Macs a day

Speaking of orange skin, we move on to the vastly wealthy former US President Donald Trump.

Trump is know for his love of fast food, which he eats most days.

He apparently has bizarre eating habits, skipping lunch and breakfast before gorging on calories in the evening.

He once explained why he trusts the quality of fast food providers, saying: ” One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. “One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business.

“I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

His preferred order is “a full McDonald’s dinner of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake – a total of 2,430 calories.”

He is also said to be a fan of a well-done steak and is also a fan of Diet Coke, drinking as much as 12 cans a day.

Barack Obama starts the day with six eggs

In contrast with his successor, Obama starts the day with as many as six eggs, toast, fruit and porridge.

Both Trump and Obama don’t drink coffee, with Obama preferring orange juice, green tea or water to start the day.

