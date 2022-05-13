A New York company is planning to build the world’s first “floating city” in Korea.

As populations increase and climate change makes areas uninhabitable, housebuilders are looking to the water for opportunity.

Thomasnet reports that company is OCEANIX Busan, and the city will be in the sea off the coast off Busan – Koreas’s second biggest city.

Oceanix specialises in designing and building floating cities for people to live sustainably on the ocean.

The project launched earlier this week, and Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, said: “We cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s tools.

“We need to innovate solutions to global challenges. But in this drive for innovation, let’s be inclusive and equitable and ensure we leave no one and no place behind.“

The floating city will have three connected platforms with around 15.5 acres of land in total.

To being with, it will supply homes for a community of 12,000 people, potentially rising to 100,000, with construction starting in 2023.

Each platform has a distinctive purpose – living, research, and lodging.

The link-span bridges that connect them to the land create a covered lagoon which will create an area for recreation on the water.

Thomasnet says each platform would be accompanied by “dozens of outposts with photovoltaic panels and greenhouses that can expand and contract over time.”

The individual neighborhoods would provide different purposes.

One for research, one for living and one for lodging.

There would also be 30,000 to 40,000 square meters of mixed-use programs in each of the areas.

Six integrated systems would generate 100 per cent of the energy required, and other systems include zero waste and circular systems, food, net-zero energy, closed-loop water systems, innovative mobility, and coastal habitat regeneration.

Each neighborhood would deal with its own recycling resources and water and provide “innovative urban agriculture”.

Image credit: OCEANIX/BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

