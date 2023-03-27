NPR has axed 100 employees and stopped four podcasts thanks to a rollback announced last month.

The firm expects to save $30 million following a revenue decline by cutting 10 percent of staff.

Managers have scheduled three days this week to tell staff who are impacted across multiple divisions, including producers, hosts, audience researchers, and designers.

Read More: NPR to cut 100 employees due to $30 million budget shortfall

The podcast cutbacks show that NPR prioritizes its core news programs that are still popular on its national network.

But it led to the suspension of its once-flourishing podcast division, which had been a growing source of ad revenue until recently.

It was the primary source for noncommercial NPR to reach new and younger listeners.

NPR projected last month that its overall ad revenue would fall roughly $30 million short of estimates this year because of a broad tightening of ad spending.

Read More: SiriusXM announces 475 job cuts in latest media cuts cuts

Podcasting has seen the greatest revenue slump.

“Invisibilia,” “Louder Than a Riot,” “Rough Translation” and “Everyone & Their Mom” are the four podcasts that have been paused.

Spokesperson Isabel Lara said: “Unfortunately, NPR has had to take painful but necessary steps” to address its financial issues.

“We’ve tried as much as possible to retain industry-leading podcast portfolios and focus on key strategic priorities, daily habits and serving new audiences.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

NPR confirmed job cuts last month after removing unfilled positions, limiting nonessential travel, and halting internship programs to save $14 million.

It joins several other media organizations that slashed staff recently amid declining advertising revenue and recession fears.

The Washington Post, CNN, Vox Media, Bustle Digital Group, and Gannett have all cut employees.

Source: The Washington Post

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.