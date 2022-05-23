Aluminum manufacturer Novelis is building a multibillion-dollar mill in southern Alabama, which will create 1,000 new jobs.

The company will invest $2.5 billion in a 3,000-acre site in Bay Minette, Alabama.

The plant will house recycling and rolling operations that will primarily produce metal for drink cans, but it will also serve the automotive industry.

It is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $65,000.

Novelis officials said that the project would be the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in 40 years, as well as the most cultivated and sustainable of its kind.

READ MORE: ALUMINUM RECYCLING COMPANY TO INVEST IN MICHIGAN TO CREATE 67 NEW JOBS

Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics, and other advanced technologies will be used.

In addition, the campus will be powered by renewable energy, use recycled water, and generate zero waste.

Novelis intends to reduce its carbon footprint by 30 percent over the next five years and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Novelis President and CEO Steve Fisher said the investment emphasizes the company’s commitment to meeting customer demand for “low-carbon, highly sustainable aluminum solutions.”

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Construction is currently underway, and the company anticipates starting operations in mid-2025. The plant’s initial capacity will be 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods per year, with the potential for future expansion.

In addition, the company intends to establish an advanced manufacturing training center in nearby Daphne, Alabama.

Novelis, based in Atlanta, is a subsidiary of Indian metals company Hindalco. It was formed in a spinoff from Canadian aluminum firm Alcan in 2005.

Who is Novelis?

It is a producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and recycler of aluminum

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

How many staff does it have? It currently has 12,540 employees.

What is its annual revenue? The annual revenue of the firm is $12 Billion

Source: Thomasnet

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook