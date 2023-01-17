Northwind Pharmaceuticals has revealed plans for a $10.5 million expansion in Indianapolis that will create 205 new jobs.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical firm intends to fill the positions by the end of 2025.

The firm currently employs 90 people, and the expansion is being carried out to meet demand and promote growth.

The state will provide the business $5.5 million in expansion incentives in the form of conditional tax credits.

Northwind has promised to pay a minimum hourly salary of $14.14.

However, no average pay commitment was listed.

Pharmaceuticals Corporation of America, a private drug repackaging company, was established in 1981.

It also provides consulting services to help companies manage their pharmaceutical spending.

The startup collects and analyzes data in order to find “hidden opportunities to optimize Rx spend,” such as expensive drugs and uncaptured rebates.

Northwind Pharmaceuticals CEO Phil Berry could not be reached for comment immediately.

Source: Indianapolis Business Journal

