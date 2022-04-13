North Florida Innovation Labs will help build more than 600 high-paying positions in Tallahassee once its new $24 million facility is operational within the next two years.

The building will house chemistry, construction, biology, and other high-tech sectors, which means the non-profit organization will be able to give massive support to local businesses.

Director of North Florida Innovation Labs Bill Lickson said: “Once filled, it will support over 100 high technology entrepreneurs simultaneously.”

The new roles will include lab technicians, machinists, and circuit board printers.

Several roles are expected to pay between $50,000 and $60,000 per year.

Lickson stated that this project has the ability to positively impact the area in the coming ten years.

He added: “We anticipate that this facility will directly contribute over a billion dollars in regional economic impact over the next decade.”

Business Incubators provide assistance to startups in their development from the bottom up.

Slash Pine Tech, a Tallahassee-based custom software firm led by Russ Forstall, operates out of the business incubator Domi Station on Tallahassee’s Southside.

Domi has assisted Forstall in learning the ins and outs of operating and establishing his firm through training and mentorship programmes.

