The number of available positions in North Dakota increased by 9.9 percent in April as per data from the state’s Labor Market Information Center.

The state had 19,574 job openings in April, 1,768 more than the previous month.

The monthly Online Job Openings Report summarizes online job openings and active resumes from Job Service North Dakota’s labor exchange system.

Job openings increased by 19.4 percent over the same month last year. This year, there were 3,178 more jobs in North Dakota in April than in 2021.

Newer job openings that were posted within the last 30 days represented about 64% of all job openings.

With 3,139 job opportunities, healthcare practitioners and technical occupational categories had the most.

1,556 positions were added in transportation and material moving, while 1,367 opportunities were offered in office and administrative support.

Overall, 41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported over-the-year enhances in job openings.

In April, the state had 83.3 percent fewer active resumes than the same month a year before, according to data. Active resumes were defined as those that had been posted or modified in the previous 90 days.

In March, the most recent month for which data is available, the job opening rate in North Dakota was 4.1 percent. The job openings rate is the percentage of all open and available positions in the economy, with a greater rate suggesting higher labor market demand.

The unemployment rate in the United States was 6.7 percent in February.

Source: The Center Square

