Staff at Nordstrom’s Midwest Fulfillment Center from the company confirming it would “adjust the size” of its workforce.

The Seattle-based department store chain submitted a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification for 231 workers at its location in Cedar Rapids.

In the Monday email to employees, Jason Bell, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of supply chain operations, said that “Over the past several months, we’ve been working to evolve our supply chain network to more closely align with the needs of our business and customer.

“This includes the ongoing transition from a national to a regional fulfillment model.

“This will enable us to better serve our customers by bringing us closer to them.

“We’ve also been working as a team to navigate a shifting macroeconomic environment, changes in consumer demand and the wind-down of our Trunk Club offering.

“Taken together, these factors have contributed to a reduction in volume for Midwest Fulfillment Center.”

Bell wrote: “We’ve made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our team to more closely align with the current needs of our business to ensure we have an appropriate number of hours for all team members.”

Meetings were scheduled to be held with individual shifts about the changes.

Bell’s email said: “Midwest FC remains a critical component of our supply chain network — today and into the future — and we remain committed to the Cedar Rapids community.

Before the anticipated changes, the fulfillment center employed more than 1,100 people, according to the spokesperson.

Source: The Gazette

