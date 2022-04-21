An award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer company will soon be on sale in Walmart stores across Southern California.

South California customers will soon be able to purchase two brews from Surreal Brewing’s core menu, beginning in mid-April 2022: Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA and Natural Bridges Kolsch Style.

Founder Tammer Zein-El-Abedein said: “As an independent brewery, bringing new true-to-craft brews to wider markets is among our important goals.”

READ MORE: EX-WALMART WORKERS FIGHT COMPANY IN COURT OVER SICK PAY

He said: “From the start, Surreal Brewery has pushed the boundaries of the non-alcoholic craft beer industry into the mainstream – not by blending into what others are doing but in showing that what we deliver is something truly special. And being made available at major stores allows our customers better access to the market’s first zero sugar, ultra healthy NA craft brews.”

Surreal Brewing, known as an innovative and pioneering non-alcoholic craft beer brand, offers health-forward options that are low-calorie, low-carb, and include zero-sugar, including two two-gluten reduced variants.

The firm is actively in discussions with more potential retailers in important markets across the United States.

Chandelier Red IPA, Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA, 17 Mile Porter, and Natural Bridges Kolsch Style are available year-round on the brand’s website and in a variety of shops nationwide, including BevMo, Whole Foods, Hy-Vee Stores, and Total Wine.

Source: Brew Bound

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.