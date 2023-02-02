Nike has sued the retailer Lululemon, alleging it infringed on its patented shoe designs.

The sportswear giant alleges it has suffered economic harm and irreparable damage due to Lululemon’s sale of the Chargefeel Mid, Chargefeel Low, Blissfeel, and Strongfeel shoes.

Nike says at least four silhouettes violated intellectual property rights related to Nike’s FlyKnit technology — allegations that have previously been levelled against PUMA, Adidas, and Skechers.

Nike also stated its three patent claims on footwear focus on textile elements such as knitted elements, webbed areas, and tubular structures, while one patent claim also addresses the footwear’s performance.

Nike filed the case in New York District Court and is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages as well as an injunction against further infringement.

In a statement, a Lululemon spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday, said: “Nike’s claims are unjustified, and we look forward to proving our case in court.

Lululemon debuted its first footwear collection in March, and it quickly became a market success.

The company says demand for the products was far greater than supply at the time.

Speaking at the time, CEO Calvin McDonald said: “Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel, and performance, and it represents an exciting moment for our brand.

The litigation comes a year after Nike sued Lululemon for patent litigation over its Mirror fitness device and other apps.

Nike alleged Lululemon infringed on six of Nike’s patent claims to certain “digital sport technologies.”

Source: Retail Gazette

