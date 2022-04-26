Nike, one of the most recognizable sneaker companies is hiring to keep up with demand.

Nike’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues totaled $ 12.3 billion at the end of 2021. This represents a 96 percent increase over 2020, with annual profits increasing by 196 percent, the largest increase in the company’s history.

This is a significant return for the sneaker brand as Nike closed many of its US and global stores between March and May of 2020 when the pandemic first broke out.

John Donahoe, the president and CEO of Nike, said “Nike’s strong results this quarter and full fiscal year demonstrate Nike’s unique competitive advantage and deep connection with consumers all over the world,”

“Fueled by our momentum, we continue to invest in innovation and our digital leadership to set the foundation for Nike’s long-term growth,”

Despite some employees reporting lower morale and higher attrition as a result of return-to-work policies, the company is growing.

It is currently hiring for over 2,000 positions in design, data analytics, marketing, and engineering.

Many of the US jobs are at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, but the retailer recently declared it would give workers up to four weeks of fully remote work per year.

Nike is also hiring for its new technology offices in San Francisco and Atlanta.

Nike employees have complained for years about being underpaid compared to to workers at other companies in similar jobs.

Multiple Nike recruiters and human resources experts testified in documents recently unsealed as part of an ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit that the company sets salaries for new hires between 85 percent and 110 percent of the company-defined pay range for a job.

While Nike does not publicly disclose payroll information, Insider used federally disclosed data on Nike’s 2021 H-1B visa holders to match the salaries of employees with the same job titles as those listed on the careers page.

