Rockland Bakery has agreed to pay a huge fine of $850,000 to resolve accusations of hiring discrimination at a facility in New York.

The US Department of Labor confirmed the bakery discriminated against female, Black, and Asian applicants seeking jobs as cashiers, packers, and bakers between January 1 and December 31, 2017.

The money, referred to as a settlement fund by the department, represents back pay and interest for particular offenses cited by the agency.

Rockland Bakery has also committed to providing training to all firm workers engaged in recruiting choices, evaluating and adjusting its recruitment practices to ensure they are free of prejudice, and extending 52 job chances to female, Black, and Asian applicants.

The labor department concluded that Rockland Bakery’s reliance on a word-of-mouth employee referral and recruitment system contributed, at least in part, to hiring disparities affecting female, Black, and Asian applicants.

The bakery, in particular, was accused of violating Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

Rockland Bakery, which also has a store in Newburgh, has a contract with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to provide baked goods for the US Military Academy at West Point.

Diana Sen, northeast regional director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said: “This investigation demonstrates that federal contractors should not rely solely on employee referrals to replace good-faith outreach and recruitment, especially when their applicant pools do not resemble the available workforce in the communities they serve,”

