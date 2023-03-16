Superdrug is raising pay for newly qualified pharmacists as it looks to improve its pharmacy offering across the country.

The company has revealed wages will rise to £50,000 under the new rate.

In light of the increasing pressures on pharmacies and the rising cost of living, the health and beauty retailer is also introducing a new financial wellness package for employees.

Superdrug is actively seeking 200 pharmacists to join its existing pool of 155 across the UK.

Healthcare director Caris Newson said: “Our Pharmacy team members are at the core of our business, and I am delighted to announce this increase in newly qualified salary in recognition of the skill and expertise required for these roles.

“The last few years have been extremely challenging for pharmacists and pharmacy teams and have also highlighted the vital and positive role that they play as clinical professionals, supporting patients and delivering safe and effective healthcare services and care within communities.”

Source: Retail Gazette

