New York Times has paused plans regarding employees’ return to the office due to a Covid rise in New York City.

The corporation has not formed a new return date and has termed the reversal as a “brief delay” in its preparations for a major return.

Employees who feel comfortable working from the office are welcome to do so, although it is recommended that they wear masks in common areas of its New York locations.

Jacqueline Welch, the Times’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer said: “Based on the city’s guidance and the advice of our health experts, we are pausing the start of our Expected Phase of return to office until conditions improve.”

The New York Times announced in March that it anticipated most workers in its US bureaus to return to work three days a week by June 6.

It stated it would remain flexible in selecting suitable dates for those coping with extenuating situations.

Such situations are living with children under the age of five, difficult school or childcare schedules, and living with and caring for immunocompromised family members.

Despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, employers have been hesitant to postpone return-to-work plans widely, while some have changed requirements.

