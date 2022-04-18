Workers at Grand Central Apple Store in Manhattan have started working to unionize.

They have joined forces with the Workers United Labor Union under the name “Fruit Stand Workers United.”

The iPhone maker’s Grand Central shop will become the first of its retail locations to unionize – if the organizers can gather enough signatures to force a union ballot or persuade Apple to voluntarily recognize a union.

It is reported that at least three more Apple stores are attempting to create unions.

The Grand Central organizers have developed a website that says the goal is “to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living in what have proven to be extraordinary times with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation.”

The move followes workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, voting in favor of establishing a union a little over two weeks ago, a first for Amazon’s US facilities.

Apple did not specify whether it would support or oppose the organizing effort.

Instead, it sent a broad expression of appreciation to its retail employees, as well as a summary of the advantages it offers, such as health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and new parental leave.

Source: CNET

