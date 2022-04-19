Employees at Apple Grand Central store in New York are fighting for a minimum hourly wage of $30, as they begin the unionization process.

In addition, the group wants improved working conditions, more vacation time, and better retirement options.

They established Fruit Stand Workers United to provide information on the unionization activities at the Grand Central Apple Store.

In order for a union election to take place during this phase, 30 percent of Grand Central Apple employees must sign a card.

A new video describing the unionization process has been added to the Fruit Stand Workers United website, along with a new section outlining specific improvements that the organization hopes to achieve through a union.

Fruit Stand Workers United said: “Year over year, the cost of living in New York City has not kept pace with our wages. Meanwhile, Apple has grown to be the most valuable company in the world.”

They seek to achieve “the legal right to representation in all aspects of employment, leave, working conditions, and compensation” by unionizing.

Source: 9to5Mac

