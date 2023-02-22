Wilko has announced a revamp of its senior management team as part of its ongoing efforts to stabilise return to its former glory.

The family-owned company will change its management structure at its stores and its headquarters.

The extent of the changes are not yet known.

The changes see Wilko group finance director Dave Murphy promoted to chief financial officer.

He will succeed Karen Mackay, who has resigned and will leave next month.

Amanda Jones, retail director, will take on the new role of the chief operating officer.

She will oversee stores, logistics, and central operations.

Anne-Marie Haydock has also been promoted to HR director, succeeding Kate Price, who is leaving in April.

The announcement comes just days after the retailer announced plans to cut over 400 jobs in order to cut costs.

Source: Retail Gazette

