Walmart is boosting up its attempts to attract college graduates by introducing a fast route to employment as store managers, which normally pay more than $200,000 per year and have historically taken years to get.

The retail giant said the new “College2Career program” will include classroom instruction, hands-on experience, and mentorship for recent and soon-to-be graduates.

Top achievers will be offered a newly formed management position as an “emerging coach,” which would pay at least $65,000 per year and provide a quick path to becoming a store manager.

A spokesperson said: “We see the emerging coach role as an additional pipeline to develop high-potential talent into future store managers, the latter role with an average wage of approximately $210,000 in 2021.

“With College2Career, we are aiming to move emerging coaches to store managers within two years.”

The training emphasizes a feeling of urgency as Walmart strives to increase the supply of managers for its more than 4,700 US shops in the midst of a tight labor market.

These aren’t the only positions the corporation is attempting to fill, as it recently increased starting wage for truckers to $110,000.

In recent years, Walmart, like other retailers, has raised salaries and expanded educational and training options.

Approximately 75 percent of US-paid employees at Walmart stores, Sam’s Club warehouses, and supply-chain facilities started as hourly workers.

The retailer launched a program in March to connect front-line employees pursuing college degrees with in-demand positions in fields such as cybersecurity and merchandising.

The internship program at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, is also being expanded.

Source: Fortune

