More than 200 jobs are likely to be created at a new Vaillant heat pump factory in Derby.

The boiler manufacturing company, which has its UK headquarters in Belper, has taken a 129,000 sq ft unit at St Modwen Park Derby, a new St Modwen Logistics development near Pride Park.

The factory is set to open next year in order to meet the rising demand for heat pumps, which can replace traditional boilers by tapping in to naturally occurring heat stored in the ground.

READ MORE: PLANS FOR 5,000 JOBS, 3.4 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF OFFICE SPACE AND 4,500 NEW HOMES IN DERBY SET TO MOVE FORWARD

By 2028, the government hopes to have installed 600,000 heat pumps per year.

The new facility will support Vaillant’s plans to more than double production of its THERM plus air source heat pump.

It comes shortly after the opening of a multi-million-pound heat pump manufacturing facility.

Vaillant Group UK managing director Henrik Hansen said the expansion would play a part in delivering a “net zero future” and creating valuable new jobs.

READ MORE: STUDIO RETAIL TO CREATE 30 JOBS AS OWNER FRASERS GROUP MAKES MAJOR OFFICE PURCHASE

He said: “Our investment into the UK production of heat pumps last year was a real milestone for the business, which not only saw us invest into the future of our industry but also into Derbyshire and the local community.

“Following the continued growth of low carbon technologies, Vaillant remains committed to decarbonising the UK’s homes and commercial buildings.

“Of course, we understand there is no single solution when it comes to heating our homes in the UK as the breadth of property types is diverse.

READ MORE: TRAVELODGE HIRING FOR MORE THAN 435 JOBS ACROSS THE UK

“Heat pumps are a here and now technology that can offer decarbonisation benefits; however, the future is likely to be made up of a mix of low-carbon technologies.

“Ultimately, we want to help consumers make an informed choice about which heating technology will work for both their lifestyle and their property, and our new site will ensure, whichever solution suits their requirements, we are able to deliver it.”

Derby City Council Leader Councillor Chris Poulter said: “We’re thrilled that Vaillant has chosen to further invest in Derby St. Modwen Park is an exciting development with the potential to bring huge investment and many jobs to the city.”

READ MORE: DOLLAR GENERAL FACES MULTIPLE OSHA FINES OVER POOR WORK CONDITIONS

John Forkin, managing director of inward investment organisation Marketing Derby, said: “We have been working with the team at Vaillant, together with our partners at the city council and St Modwen, during the past year to secure this landmark investment.”

Ben Silcock, development and leasing manager at St. Modwen Logistics, said: “We are incredibly proud of our work at St. Modwen Park Derby, and we are really pleased to welcome a company as prestigious as Vaillant.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“It is fitting that Vaillant has chosen this sustainable warehouse to manufacture products that help people to reduce energy consumption levels and lessen their environmental impact.”

Source: Business Live

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook