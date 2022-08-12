Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania which 1,000 additional jobs in the area.

The 400,000-square-foot complex will use automated technologies to improve the efficiency of Walmart’s supply chain.

The company has already recruited 500 staff for the new center in Heilmandale Road.

Once it is open , the facility’s automated technology can enable three times the volume to circulate through the center.

It will support Walmart in delivering the exact products to the right store.

The Lebanon consolidation center will serve all 42 regional distribution facilities across the US, with plans to service fulfillment centers in the future.

This will be the second of its kind in Walmart’s supply chain, the initial one launched in 2019 in Colton, California.

Consolidation centers play a distinct role in expediting products on their way to store shelves and, eventually to the consumer.

Each has the potential to acquire general merchandise products from suppliers in smaller freight loads known as less than a truckload in the industry (LTL).

It can then integrate them into larger freight loads called full truckloads (TL).

The product is next shipped to regional distribution centers, where it is sorted for store distribution.

Suppliers may now deliver products to a single location for consolidation rather than shipping individual orders to each of the 42 regional distribution centers.

This automation will provide additional benefits to suppliers by simplifying purchase order fulfillment, reducing lead times, and increasing customer service.

Walmart Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Mike Gray said: “…the Lebanon facility will provide even more opportunities for small to medium sized suppliers who do not ship nationwide, the ability to provide product to all 4,700 Walmart stores.”

These high-tech consolidation centers enhance Walmart’s supply chain’s major focus on technology.

The firm announced initiatives this year to upgrade all 42 regional distribution hubs with automated technologies.

David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation & automation said: “It’s an exciting time to join our second high tech consolidation center in Lebanon. At this facility, we’re implementing the technologies Walmart will continue to roll out throughout our supply chain network.”

Once fully staffed, Walmart will employ 1,000 people in positions ranging from Freight Handler to Operational Manager at the Lebanon consolidation facility.

Full-time staff are eligible for Walmart’s entire incentives and benefits packages, which include medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, and a stock purchase plan.

Employees can get free college tuition and books through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

