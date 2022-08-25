A new luxury care home set to open in Leamington Spa in 2023 is expected to create up to 150 jobs.

Jubilee House, the latest addition to Berkley Care Group’s growing portfolio of luxury care homes across England, is set to open in January and create the new roles, according to the company.

This comprises front-of-house staff including nurses and therapists.

Back-of-house staff, such as chefs, cleaners, and administrators, will be required, as will jobs with local businesses that will supply and provide services to the home.

Jubilee House will provide its residents with a variety of care options.

Residential care will be available, as will more complex needs such as specialized dementia care and palliative care.

Berkeley says it will feature high-end décor and cutting-edge amenities such as a cinema, gym, and advanced ventilation to help reduce the spread of infections such as Covid-19.

The home will have 78 beds and options to meet the needs of the residents.

Incoming general manager Phillippa Cook said: “Jubilee House will be a fantastic addition to Leamington Spa and the local community. We’re looking forward to delivering the same excellent standard of care seen across the Berkley Care Group.

“As well as creating significant numbers of jobs in the local area the home will also deliver state-of-the-art facilities to optimise resident care and reduce risks of infection. Staff will work tirelessly to ensure residents have the best experience possible.

“From providing residents with the best quality food to a wide variety of activities and events to simply being able to live an independent lifestyle, we are putting a lot of effort into making sure every resident will feel a part of our community.”

Andrew Winstanley, chief executive of Berkley Care Group, says he can’t wait to see the home up and running.

He said: “Jubilee House has only been fully realised in architectural plans to date, so to see it entering the final phase of construction is very exciting. We take great pride in our homes and the care they offer.”

Source: CoventryLive

