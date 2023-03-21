New Look has announced 70 redundancies at its headquarters in London and Weymouth as it takes a close look at its business operation.

According to Drapers, the change will have an impact on a number of departments at the high-street apparel retailer’s sites.

New Look employs 12,000 people at the two offices, and those staff affected will now enter a period of consultation.

The company said its “priority” is to support the staff who are affected.

New Look has reduced its real estate portfolio by almost 50 percent, from just 800 stores to around 400 stores, and is now focusing on growing online sales.

A spokesperson for New Look said: “New Look has changed significantly in recent years, having accelerated our e-commerce-business, and reduced our store estate.

“As such, we have reviewed our operating model and structures, and we are making certain changes to our ways of working, to better reflect and support the growth of our omnichannel business.

“As part of this, we are proposing changes to our team structures, which regrettably, we expect to impact some roles at our Weymouth and London support centres.

“We will shortly be entering a consultation period with affected colleagues and our priority is to support them during this time.”

The retailer announced last month that it would eliminate the night shift at its North Staffordshire warehouse in order to adjust to its shifting business model, putting 503 employees at danger of being laid off.

