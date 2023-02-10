Fashion retailer New Look has confirmed the closure of six stores in the United Kingdom.

The stores in Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow, and Northampton will be shutting down in response to the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Despite the closures, the company remains optimistic about its prospects and has plans for new store openings in the first half of 2023.

READ MORE: M&Co announces closure of all stores with 2,000 jobs to be lost

Changing Retail Landscape

The retail industry is constantly changing, with retailers adapting to new trends and consumer behaviors.

New Look is no exception, as it adjusts its store network in response to the current retail environment.

Business as usual

A company spokesperson commented on the closures saying that New Look periodically closes stores and opens new ones when the right opportunities arise as part of the normal course of business.

They said while the closure of six stores may be a significant change for the company, it remains focused on its prospects and continues to provide its customers with the latest fashion trends.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Recent Store Openings

Despite recent closures and more on the way, New Look has not lost sight of its growth prospects.

In November 2022, the company opened several new stores and planned for further openings in the first half of 2023.

While the closure of six stores may surprise some, it is a normal part of the retail landscape and the company’s efforts to adapt to the changing environment.

Another retailer, H&M has confirmed the closure of four stores in the United Kingdom. The decision to shut down these branches comes just weeks after the company cited a rapid change in customer behavior as the reason for the closures.

The four UK stores closing their doors include the Burton branch, which closed earlier this month, and Hartlepool, Maidenhead, and Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Follow us on YouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook