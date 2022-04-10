New “job hubs” will be created in New York City with the aim of “revitalizing the economy.”

Mayor Eric Adams has revealed his new “CARE” strategy, which stands for “City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy,” which aims to create job hubs around the city by strategically situating city agency offices in crucial neighborhoods.

He kicked off the program with the opening of the city’s Department of Social Services (DSS) New York, which will be the largest commercial facility ever built in the Broadway Junction area of East New York, Brooklyn.

The strategy responds to Mayor Adams’ key commitment “Rebuild, Renew, reinvent: A Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery,”.

He said: “When I presented my economic recovery plan last month, I talked about not going back to the pre-pandemic situation and that’s what this strategy and this innovation is for.

“We’re building a more inclusive economy that works for all New Yorkers, in every neighborhood and borough, and city government is leading the way.”

The city’s new approach takes advantage of long-term commercial leases to bring jobs closer to neighborhoods and spur new commercial development outside of conventional central business areas.

The first phase is the result of a collaborative effort between DSS, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), and the developer The Leser Group.

It builds on the work NYCEDC began in 2017 to encourage investment in the city’s commercial markets.

The Leser Group’s new building at 2440 Fulton Street, designed by Marvel Architects, will provide premier retail space for more than 1,100 DSS Human Resources Administration (HRA) employees, as well as markets private tenants, in the heart of East New York.

With faster electronic check-in systems, improved self-service technology, and bigger waiting rooms, HRA will be able to improve the client experience.

Around 80,000 square feet of private commercial space will be available in the new structure, including new retail space along Fulton Street, Herkimer Street, and Van Sinderen Avenue.

Deputy Mayor for Labor and Economic Development Maria Torres-Springer added: “With this project in East New York, we are advancing two critical goals – bringing city services closer to the people we serve and catalyzing the creation of office space for local businesses. I am thrilled to see this project come to life and look forward to working with my government partners to expand the CARE strategy across the city.”

NYCEDC President and CEO said “The CARE strategy is an innovative solution to support new developments in underserved areas of the city and is a key part of Mayor Adams’ plan for the city’s economic recovery,”

Andrew Kimball. “Today’s ground breaking is just the beginning of using the city’s offices to create new shopping malls, bringing jobs, services and quality amenities to neighborhood across the city.

