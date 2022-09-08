A new £370 million HS2 station will create about 1,000 jobs and more than 100 apprenticeships in the West Midlands.

Construction work has started to prepare the land for the Birmingham HS2 Interchange station serving Birmingham NEC, Birmingham Airport, and Solihull, the rail hub isn’t likely to open until 2027 at the earliest.

READ MORE: DHL ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS SELECTS FIVES TO SUPPORT UK BUSINESS GROWTH IN £560 MILLION PROJECT

Mark Thurston, the head of HS2, called it “transformative for the Midlands.”

The new line will have direct connections to the current Birmingham International station and airport because it is situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 6, at the site where the station will be built, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “A thousand jobs will be created in the construction of this place (the station) over the next few years,” adding it was “absolutely” an example of leveling up.

“When we think of leveling up in action, HS2 epitomizes the potential we can and must unleash by backing the right schemes.

“HS2 will reinforce our region’s place at the heart of the UK economy when it starts operating but it is already delivering for the West Midlands today – through job creation, opportunities for local businesses and of course this new station contract.”

READ MORE: WINE RETAILER MAJESTIC SEEKS MASSIVE EXPANSION ACROSS THE UK

HS2 workers watch as a bridge is wheeled into position over the M42 at the HS2 interchange station site near Solihull.

Declan McGeeney, Laing O’Rourke’s director of UK Infrastructure, said the build was “significant”, not least because of its eco-credentials.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

He said: “If you come here in four years’ time, it’ll be like the phoenix rising from the ashes actually, because you’ll have the railway, HS2 underneath, and a large Interchange station – one of the most sustainable stations in the world.”

He confirmed there will be more than 1,000 people working on-site, at the peak of building operations.

Cllr Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said: “From the beginning, I have been insisting we need great standards design involved with the development here and I think we have that with the Interchange station proposals … which are second to none really.”

Plans to construct 3,000 homes will be a part of the future of the larger site, according to Cllr Courts, who added that the proposals would “take some of the development strain” off of other areas of the borough.

The station has won recognition for its environmentally friendly design by using natural ventilation, daylight, solar energy, and rainwater collection from its roof.

Source: Shropshirestar

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.