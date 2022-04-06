A fast-growing filtration company is expanding into Kennett, which means 77 new jobs for the city.

The Missouri Innovation Corporation and Dunklin County have announced that Cim-Tek Filtration is expanding, creating new roles and allowing the firm to “continue to innovate filtration and develop new products that are available worldwide.”

Cim-Tek plans to expand its production capabilities for light assembly, powder coating, and bake filtration products and supporting equipment at the new facility at 1200 Ely Street.

James Ayers, President of Cim-Tek Filtration said: “We’re excited to get started and are looking forward to the expansion of our business in Kennett. We would like to thank the state, county, and city partners, as well as many others, who made this expansion possible.”

Cim-Tek Filtration leveraged the Missouri Works program to retain employees by offering access to financing through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company will also receive assistance from the Dunklin County Commission.



Source: Kait8

