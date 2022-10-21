New Balance Athletics’ $68.5 million investment will add nearly 150 jobs in Tennessee.

The leading footwear manufacturer intends to open a new distribution center in Lebanon.

The Speedway Industrial Park will house the facility.

READ MORE: FORD’S $700 MILLION INVESTMENT IN KENTUCKY WILL CREATE 500 NEW JOBS

The new center will serve a section of the company’s footwear, apparel, and accessories digital commerce division.

Furthermore, the distribution facility will support its wholesale and retail operations in the apparel sector.

The new automated processing plant will be 350,000 square feet in area and is slated to open in late summer 2023.

READ MORE: PAPER MAKER GEORGIA-PACIFIC REVEALS EXPANSION PLANS IN TENNESSEE WHICH WILL CREATE 220 NEW JOBS

New Balance is a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel.

With more than 7,000 employees throughout the globe, its global annual sales was $4.4 billion in 2021.

The firm was established in 1906 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said: “As a former educator and coach, I recognize the significance of the New Balance brand and welcome them today to our community.

“I also want to thank this leader in sportswear and accessories for their confidence in Wilson County, Tennessee.

“We look forward to being a long-term ‘Team New Balance’ member.”

Source: Wilson Post

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.