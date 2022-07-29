ITS Logistics in Reno, Nevada, has revealed plans to spend $28 million to expand its Midwest headquarters in Whitestown.

By 2024, the campus will have grown to more than two million square feet and 350 people due to the expansion, adding 1.4 million square feet of distribution space to its current operations.

The company also anticipates expanding its trucking fleet over the next two years to include 200 trailers, 65 tractors, and 70 drivers.

READ MORE: OHIO ROBOTICS COMPANY PLANS $2 MILLION EXPANSION

According to its Director of Marketing Patrick McFarland, the firm now employs about 85 individuals in Whiteland in jobs ranging from office workers to warehouse workers to drivers.

The corporation says expanding will include adding one or two buildings through lease or new construction.

In June 2021, ITS announced an $11.8 million investment in its first Midwest site, a 350,000-square-foot facility at 4683 Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

A second 260,000-square-foot complex is adjacent at 4055 S. County Road 500 E.

Boone County Economic Development Corp. Director Molly Whitehead said in an email to Indianapolis Business Journal: “Over the years, we have seen many companies expand multiple times in Boone County, so much so that we call it our ‘stickiness factor,’”

READ MORE: SPANISH COMPANY SANJO PLANS $3.2 MILLION EXPANSION IN VIRGINIA BEACH WITH 40 NEW JOBS

Whitehead said: “It’s a testament to the community we have built and the business-friendly climate in Boone County that companies like ITS Logistics choose to expand so quickly after locating here.”

ITS said the expansion in Whitestown will add regional trucking operations, including dedicated contract services, drayage, line haul, expedited, storage and drop trailers, rapid replenishment, fulfillment and transportation, and special projects and warehouse moves.

The Whitestown expansion will help the company offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 90% of the U.S. population within two days.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

ITS General Manager Mike Green told IBJ: “It’s just an exciting time to be part of the ITS unit,”

Green said: “The opportunity to touch 90 percent of the U.S. in two days is key for us, and so it’s been really cool partnering with the Whitestown community and this entire area is growing.”

Founded in 1999, the company provides services such as freight brokerage and asset lite transportation, dedicated and expedited transportation, e-commerce fulfillment, and complete transportation management solutions.

The company has 1.4 million square feet of distribution space on the West Coast and employs 800 workers across Indiana, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

What is ITS Logistics LLC?

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company ranking #60 in North America that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division.

Where it is headquartered? The company is headquartered in Sparks, Nevada.

How many staff does it have? ITS Logistics has 600 employees.

What is its annual revenue? ITS Logistics’s revenue is $300 Million.

Source: InsideIndianBusiness

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.