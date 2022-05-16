Staff at Netflix have been told they’re welcome to leave if they find themselves offended by any of the company’s content

Variety reports a new version of the “Netflix Culture – Seeking Excellence” staff document says employees might be asked to work on projects which “counter your own personal values.”

A memo to staff says: “As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values.”

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful,” the memo continued. “If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

The revelation comes shortly after employees walked out after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos continued to air a controversial special from comedian Dave Chappelle, where he made stinging comments about the transgender community.

Netflix acknowledged some programs might be problematic for some viewers, but said it will not silence artists.

The memo said: “Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service.

“While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: We support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed its first subscriber loss in more than a decade.

Its base fell by more than 200,00 subscribers during the January-March period.

It blamed password sharing from its members and increased competition.

